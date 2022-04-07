Opening a four-game homestand with North Arkansas College Saturday, the East Central College Falcons forged a split.
East Central (9-15) won the opener, 3-1, but lost in the second game, 11-5.
First game
The Falcons scored twice in the bottom of the first, and that proved to be enough to win the opener. East Central added its final run in the third.
The Pioneers spoiled the shutout in the fifth inning.
North Arkansas outhit East Central, 10-5, but the Falcons were able to erase those runners without much damage.
Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) started for the Falcons, going 6.2 innings while allowing one run on nine hits, three walks and one hit batter. He struck out four and improved to 2-1 with the win.
Shane Kearbey earned his fourth save, getting the final out on a strikeout.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) logged two of the five East Central hits.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) doubled while Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Grant Beck (Hillsboro) singled.
Terilli drew a walk.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) stole a base.
Dent scored twice. Orman scored the other run.
Shannon and Terilli recorded RBIs.
Second game
The second game lasted 12 innings before North Arkansas exploded for a six-run frame to win it, 11-5.
The visitors scored a run in the top of the first and added four more in the third.
East Central evened with run in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh.
The Pioneers outhit East Central, 13-7.
For the Falcons, Austin McKim (Linn) and Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas) each had two hits.
Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) and Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) doubled.
Orman added a single.
Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas), Dent and Andrew Hueste (Linn) walked.
Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) contributed a sacrifice fly. Terilli stole a base.
McKim, Terilli, Baker, Packan and Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) each scored once.
Baker posted two RBIs. McKim, Colombo and Lindemann had one RBI apiece.
Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) started and went five innings, allowing five unearned runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Matthew Hallmann (Scotland Campus Sports, Lismore, New South Wales, Australia) pitched two innings, walking two.
Terilli picked up the decision, throwing 4.1 innings while allowing three runs on two hits, five walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
McKim got the final two hits, allowing three runs on two hits and two hit batters.
The two teams played another doubleheader Sunday.