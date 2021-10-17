Counting down time to the NJCAA Division II Region 16 playoffs, the East Central College soccer Falcons split home matches Wednesday against Mineral Area College.
The East Central men (9-4) defeated Mineral Area, 4-3.
“Men’s team came away with a good result, which I thought was deserved,” said East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes.
Mineral Area won the women’s game, 2-1.
“Overall a decent performance, but we will need to do better early in games to advance in the playoffs,” Clayes said.
East Central’s men will host Crowder College Saturday at 3 p.m. to close out the regular season.
The ECC women won’t play again until the regional tournament.
Men
Both squads entered this week ranked in the NJCAA Division II national standings. Mineral Area (7-2-2) was ranked 11th, and the Falcons were 19th.
Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) opened scoring in the 10th minute with Joao Pimenta (Lusiadas, Cariacica, Brazil) earning both of the assists.
The Cardinals netted the next two goals before Julio Gonzalez (IES Gran Capitan, Madrid, Spain) tied it with two minutes left in the half. Pimenta assisted again.
In the second half, Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) put the Falcons on top five minutes into the session. Akot assisted.
Akot added a key goal in the 55th minute on an assist from Jack Ridley (Perth, Scotland).
That was important because the Cardinals got a final goal in the 84th minute to cut it to a one-goal game. East Central was able to hang on for the win.
Pacific’s Bailey Hoehne stopped four shots to earn the win in goal.
Women
Scoring in the fourth and 89th minutes, Mineral Area won the women’s game over East Central (3-12), 2-0.
Mineral Area (8-1) is the top seed for the upcoming NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament. The Cardinals were ranked 14th in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll.
Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia Regional) stopped 12 shots in goal for the Falcons.
“The women’s team was a little slow out of the traps in this one,” Clayes said.
“They allowed Mineral Area to dictate most of the first half. Second half was much better, and we were pushing for an equalizer when they got their second on a counterattack.”