A Trey Orman double in the final at-bat lifted the East Central Falcons to a baseball victory Tuesday.
East Central (16-19) was not as fortunate in the second game of it’s home doubleheader with St. Charles Community College, splitting the day with a 7-6 win in Game 1 and a 10-5 loss in Game 2.
Orman (Keller, Texas) doubled twice in the game, including the decisive blow to drive in Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) for the game-ending run and break a 6-6 tie.
Orman ended with three runs batted in and one run scored.
St. Charles scored the first two runs, one in the top of the second and one in the third.
East Central then rallied for three runs in the fourth before St. Charles knotted it at 3-3 in the top of the fifth.
The Falcons scored two more in the bottom of the fifth to go back in front, both teams scored once in the sixth and St. Charles came back to tie it with two runs in the top of the seventh.
While Orman’s game-winning double may have been the team’s biggest hit of the game, it was not the longest,
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) left the yard with solo home run to left field in the sixth. He also walked and drove in another run.
Terilli doubled, walked twice and scored twice.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) singled, scored and drove in a run.
Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) singled, stole a base and scored.
Andy Hueste (Linn) walked and scored.
Austin McKim (Linn) drew a walk.
Garret Wilson (Bryant, Arkansas) started for the Falcons on the mound and went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks, striking out four.
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) pitched in relief, issuing two walks and allowing one run without recording an out.
Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone) ended up as the pitcher of record. In two innings pitched, he allowed two runs on one hit and two walks, striking out three.
St. Charles led, 3-1, after one inning.
East Central pushed three runs across in the bottom of the fourth to lead briefly, 4-3, before a five-run St. Charles outburst in the top of the fifth turned the tide for good.
St. Charles scored two more times in the sixth inning and East Central pushed in a final run in the home half of the sixth.
The Falcons didn’t have an extra-base hit in the second game.
Terilli led the East Central offense with three hits, scoring once and driving in a run.
Hueste singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
TJ Schwartz (Timberland) singled and scored.
Orman singled and walked.
Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) and Dent each drew a walk. Sisk scored twice.
Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas) singled.
East Central used five pitchers — Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Ft. Worth, Texas), Levi Betts (Lincoln, Nebraska), Zach Stenger (Northwest), Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) and Joey Reichmuth (Rockwood Summit).
DesHotels threw the longest, starting and lasting four innings with three strikeouts and three runs allowed on two hits and two walks.
Betts surrendered five runs on three hits and two walks without recording an out.
Stenger pitched one inning, striking out one and allowing no runs on one hit and one walk.
Noland tossed one inning, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one.
Reported stats from the game cut off in the seventh inning with Reichmuth pitching.
East Central’s next scheduled game is Saturday in Harrison, Arkansas, a doubleheader with North Arkansas College at noon.