Hosting the Missouri Baptist University junior varsity team, the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons found their offense Wednesday afternoon in a 7-0 victory.
It was the first shutout of the season for the Falcons (3-2-1). The seven goals was the best offensive output of the season. In the previous five matches, East Central had scored 10 goals.
“Good performance from the first 11 to get the ball rolling,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “Guys who hadn’t seen much playing time yet were given the opportunity, and they kept the standard of play high.”
Joseph McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland), Mitchell Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) and Osama Al Shrouf (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) each scored twice.
Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) added one goal. The tally eight minutes into the game proved to be the match winner.
Credited with assists were Diego Orozco (Union), McInnes, Jack Ridley (Perth, Scotland), Scott Peggie (Firrhill, Edinburgh, Scotland), Foley, Lex Rocha (Crosspoint Christian School) and Julio Gonzalez (IES Gran Capitan, Madrid, Spain).
Pierocarlo Previte (Nazaset, Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela) and Bailey Hoehne (Pacific) each played a half in goal to share the shutout. Previte stopped two shots, and Hoehne made three saves.
“It was good for the staff to see how much depth we have in the squad, and we hope it was good preparation for Jefferson College on Saturday,” Clayes said.
The men’s team plays the second game of a home doubleheader against Jefferson College Saturday at 3 p.m.
The women’s teams face off at 1 p.m. in another MCCAC contest.