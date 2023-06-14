Winning a 64-56 shootout in Aurora, the Missouri Falcons are headed to the Central Plains Football League conference championship game.
The Falcons (8-3), who play their home games at Orchard Park in St. Clair, will take on the St. Louis Bulldogs Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will be played at Dellwood Recreational Center.
CPFL is an eight-man arena-style football league.
The Falcons carry a six-game winning streak into the championship game.
It will be the third meeting between the teams. The Bulldogs won March 18 at St. Vincent’s Park in St. Louis, 24-16. The Falcons prevailed at Orchard Park May 6, 26-16.
To reach the championship game, the Falcons defeated the Missouri Monarchs Saturday in Aurora, 64-56.
Brett Jones led the Falcons to the win, completing 21 of 39 pass attempts for 237 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones also ran seven times for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Nick Halbrook also ran for 48 yards with nine carries. Two of his rushes were for scores.
Mardariries Miles picked up 11 yards on three carries. Nick Reese ran once for five yards and Jason Palmer had two carries for two yards.
Alan O’Neal was the top receiver with eight catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Halbrook caught six passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
Jayden Mitchell caught two passes for 20 yards.
Phillip Strother had three receptions for 13 yards.
Norman Simmons caught a pass for a 10-yard touchdown. Reece caught an eight-yard touchdown.
Defensively, John Starkey III made 14 tackles and had one pass defense.
Mitchell was next with eight tackles and two passes defended.
Aaron Hermann had six tackles and a half sack.
Players with five tackles were MJ Williams, Jauhad Thompson, Reese and Matthew Harris. Williams had a sack and Thompson defended a pass.
Simmons and Miles both ended with two sacks. Antonio Garnett defended a pass.