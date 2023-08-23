It took seven games, but the East Central College volleyball Falcons swept their first two official matches Saturday in Harrisburg, Illinois.
The Falcons started with a three-game sweep of Shawnee Community College, 25-17, 25-14, 25-11. In the second match, East Central defeated Wabash Valley, 25-18, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21.
Against Shawnee, sophomore Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) led the team in kills with seven.
Brenna Moore (Pacific) and Abby Cowell (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) each put down five kills.
Rayne Van Reed (Warrenton) and Peyton Yarbrough (Epic Charter, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) contributed four kills apiece.
Jaidyn Collins (Lebanon) was next with three kills.
Bailee Luttrell (Winona) and Kourtnee McDaniel (Eminence) added one kill each.
Lexi Filkins (Lutheran South) was the digs leader with 15.
Katie Myers (Conway), Collins and Cowell each had four digs.
Alyssa Bruce (Warrenton, Central Methodist) picked up three digs. Yarbrough added one.
Coburn and Moore each had two solo blocks. Coburn also had a block assist.
Erin Brooks (Pacific) and Cowell each had a solo block and a block assist.
Hali Naber (Belle), Van Reed, McDaniel and Yarbrough all had one block assist.
Myers handed out 17 assists and Collins recorded 10.
Bruce served four aces. Coburn, Collins and Filkins each had two.
In the four-set win over Wabash Valley, the Falcons were led offensively by Cowell’s 11 kills.
Van Reed was next with eight kills.
Coburn smacked down six kills. Collins and Yarbrough each had three kills, Moore ended with two and Brooks had one.
Cowell made it a double-double with 15 digs to lead the team defensively. Filkins was next with 14.
Myers, Bruce and Collins each picked up six digs. Moore was next with three, Coburn had two and Yarbrough added one.
In the blocks department, Coburn, Van Reed and Moore each had two solo blocks. Coburn also had two assists while Van Reed had one.
Brooks and Cowell each had one solo block and one block assist.
Yarbrough assisted on two blocks and McDaniel had one.
Myers served six aces. Filkins was next with four. Cowell served two while Coburn and Collins each had one.
Myers was the assists leader with 19 and Collins ended with 10.
The Falcons returned to action for two more matches Sunday.
East Central returns home this week to host a two-day tournament Friday and Saturday. The Falcons will play John Wood Community College Friday at 4 p.m. and Southeastern Community College Friday at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s matches are against Lewis & Clark at 11 a.m. and Frontier Community College at 1 p.m.
