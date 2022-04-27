There was a little something for everyone Saturday in Hesston, Kansas.
The host Larks (18-29) took the first game of a doubleheader over the visiting East Central College Falcons (18-22), 4-2.
However, East Central came back to win the second game, 8-5.
Second game
After dropping the first two games of a three-game series, East Central finished with a win over the Kansas school.
Each team scored once in the first. The Falcons added two in the third, three in the fourth and two more in the fifth inning.
Hesston scored three times in the fifth and added a final run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Falcons outhit Hesston, 9-4. The Larks made two of the game’s three errors.
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) and Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) each had two hits.
Shannon and Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) both homered.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) doubled.
Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida), Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) and Grant Beck (Hillsboro) singled.
Terilli, Dale, Andrew Hueste (Linn) and Shannon walked.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee), Dale and Shannon stole bases.
Terilli and Shannon both scored twice. Dent, Colombo, Beck and Hueste scored once.
Terilli drove in three runs. Shannon had two RBIs. Orman, Colombo and Lindemann each drove in one run.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) pitched 4.2 innings for the win, improving to 2-1 on the season. He allowed three runs on six walks and two hit batters. He struck out seven.
Cris Gonzalez (Waxahachie, Texas) pitched two relief innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk. He struck out two.
Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) got the final out, a strikeout, to earn the save.
Brody Burnette took the loss for Hesston while Brock Cordes and Ryan Wilder also pitched.
Shunsuke Otonashi was the hitting standout for Hesston with a double, a home run, a run and three RBIs.
First game
In the first game, Hesston scored twice in the bottom of the first and added single runs in the second and third innings. That was enough for the win.
The Falcons scored their runs in the top of the fifth.
Hesston outhit East Central, 8-5. Each side made one error.
Shannon had three of the East Central hits, including a pair of doubles. Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) also doubled.
Lindemann added a single.
Orman, Terilli, Austin McKim (Linn) and Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) walked.
Dent and Terilli scored the runs. Shannon had both RBIs.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) started and went four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out five. Betts took the loss, dropping to 4-2 for the season.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) pitched two scoreless innings of relief, walking one batter, while striking out three.
Otonashi and Dylan Maltby each had two hits for Hesston. Otonashi doubled twice and drove in three runs. Cade Irwin also doubled.
Dylan Peterson, Alvaro Hernandez and Cordes pitched. Hernandez was the winning pitcher.
East Central’s Tuesday home doubleheader against Mineral Area College has been postponed until Friday. It will start at noon.
East Central is slated to play at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The Falcons will visit St. Louis Community College Saturday at noon before closing the regular season at home against Frontier College next Monday, starting at noon.