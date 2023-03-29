East Central College’s baseball Falcons opened a road trip to Moberly Saturday with a 6-3 win.
The Falcons (12-10) prevailed over the Greyhounds in the first of three games.
Moberly Area, a new entry into NJCAA Division II Region 16 this season, opened with a run in the first.
East Central tied it in the fourth and took a 3-1 lead in the fifth.
Moberly tied it in the bottom of the inning, but the Falcons retook the lead in the sixth. East Central added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth.
The Falcons outhit Moberly, 12-7. East Central committed three errors to Moberly’s one.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) was the winning pitcher, going seven innings for the victory. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two hit batters. Kearbey struck out eight.
Drew Davis (Graves County, Kentucky) was next to the hill, going 1.2 innings while allowing a hit and hitting a batter. He struck out three. Levi Betts (Lincoln) got the final out, a strikeout.
Nathan Turner (Dover) went 4-4 to lead the offense.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) provided the power with a home run and a double.
Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College) had two singles.
DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North), Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee), Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) and Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) each had one hit.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia), Jennings, Orman and Lindemann walked.
Leach stole two bases. Shannon and Dent each had one steal.
Jennings added a sacrifice fly.
Leach, Shannon, Jennings, Orman, Dent and Turner scored the runs. Orman drove in three. Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Jennings and Turner each had one RBI.
