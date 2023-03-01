East Central’s baseball Falcons are in the win column for 2023.
The Falcons swept a doubleheader over MCCAC rival Three Rivers Community College Saturday, 4-3 and 9-8.
The Falcons improved to 2-6 on the season with the wins.
In the opening game, the Falcons broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth with a run. Three Rivers scored twice in the top of the fifth, but the Falcons retook the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Raiders added the final run in the top of the seventh.
Three Rivers outhit East Central, 9-8, and made the game’s lone error.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) started and went 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks. He fanned seven.
Brayden Noland was the winning pitcher, going 1.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Zach Stenger (Northwest) earned the save, getting the final two outs, including one strikeout. He also walked one.
Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada), Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College), Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware), Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas), Devon Jennings (Francis Howell North), Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) each singled.
Rogers walked and stole a base. Leach also stole a base.
Rogers, Leach, Terilli and Shannon scored the runs. Colombo, Leach, Jennings and Terilli drove in one run apiece.
In the second game, East Central scored four runs in the bottom of the first, but Three Rivers pushed seven across the plate in the second. It was 7-5 through two complete innings.
East Central took the lead, 8-7, with three runs in the fifth. The Falcons added another run in the sixth.
East Central outhit Three Rivers, 10-7. The Falcons committed three errors to two for the Raiders.
Three Rivers scored a final run in the top of the seventh.
Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone County) started and went 1.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and three walks.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) went one-third of an inning, allowing four runs on two hits and two walks.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) came in and picked up the win, going 4.1 innings while allowing an unearned run on two hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Stenger earned his second save of the day, pitching the final inning while allowing a hit and striking out one.
Shannon led the offense with three hits.
Rogers and Turner each had two hits. Rogers doubled while Turner tripled.
Jackson Kirn (Eureka), Colombo and Sisk each had one hit.
Owen Smith (Lindbergh) walked twice. Kirn, Colombo, Sisk, Terilli and Turner walked once.
Colombo, Sisk and Leach stole two bases apiece. Smith had one steal.
Turner scored two runs. Shannon, Rogers, Kirn, Colombo, Smith, Leach and Terilli scored once.
Shannon drove in two. Rogers, Kirn, Sisk, Leach and Terilli each drove in one run.
