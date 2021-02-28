In recent years, the East Central College volleyball Falcons have struggled against local rival St. Louis Community College.
However, that ended Thursday night. East Central (6-2, 1-0) swept St. Louis, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21.
It was East Central’s fourth win in a row.
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) led the Falcons in kills with 10.
Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) was next with five kills.
Allison Tonioli (Warrenton), Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove) and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) each ended with four kills.
Alyce Koch (Eureka) posted three kills, and Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) had one kill.
Clark was the digs leader with 26.
Holliman was next with 15 digs. Leakehe posted 13 digs, and Macey Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) ended with 11.
Tonioli had four digs, and Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) contributed four digs.
Hollimann dished out 25 assists. Clark added three, and Leakehe posted two.
Koch ended with a solo block and two block assists. Struttmann and Hollimann each had one block assist.
Koch served a pair of aces, and Leakehe ended with one.
The match had been rescheduled due to recent winter weather.
East Central returns to action Wednesday, hosting another MCCAC rival, Jefferson College. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.