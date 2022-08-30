Scoring four times in the second half, the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons rolled to victory in their season opener Tuesday in Union.
The Falcons (1-0) knocked off John Wood Community College of Quincy, Illinois, 4-1.
“Overall, I think we can improve on parts of our game and it’s a long season, but for our first regular season game I am very proud of every single one of the ladies,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said.
While East Central controlled early play, John Wood netted the only goal of the opening half. The Trail Blazers scored in the 15th minute and that was the only marker of the half.
“I thought we played a very intelligent game,” Benninger said. “We hit the post less than a minute into the game and were able to control the better part of the first half. Unfortunately, they were able to get a goal off of a miscommunication. For me, the ability of our team to keep their composure and fight back showed maturity and character for a young team.”
The Falcons continued to pressure the goal and finally broke through in the 54th minute on an unassisted goal from Kacey Watson (St. Benedict’s, Paisley, Scotland).
The Falcons opened the floodgates with three goals in seven minutes.
Abby Layton (Pacific) knocked the ball into the goal at the far post following a scramble in front of the net in the 71st minute. Elexis Wohlgemuth (St. Clair) drew the assist.
In the 75th minute, freshman Chenai Lefebvre (St. John Plessington, Wirral, England) gave the Falcons an insurance goal. Layton assisted on the marker.
Captain Gretchen Overman (St. Francis Borgia) blasted a shot in from long range to complete the scoring in the 78th minute. Freshman Hayle Kromer (Borgia) assisted on the goal.
Gabby Mattli (Borgia) was in net and stopped seven of the eight shots she faced.
“The second half we started a bit slow but were able to handle their pressure,” Benninger said. “Then we were able to equalize on a brilliant individual effort from Freshman Kacey Watson. John Wood responded to the goal well, but we were able to maintain our game plan and eventually break the deadlock through a brave effort at the back post by Abby Layton. Chenai Lefebrve and Gretchen Overman added to the score line.”
East Central played with 12 players and were able to stretch through the game with only one reserve.
The Falcons stay home this weekend with games Friday against Columbia State (Tennessee) and Saturday against Lincoln Trail.
The Friday game starts at 3 p.m. Columbia State is coached by Kean Barclay, a former East Central men’s soccer head coach.
Saturday’s game, at 4 p.m., is part of a doubleheader between ECC and Lincoln Trail. The men play at 2 p.m.
