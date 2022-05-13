Facing Mineral Area College for the second time in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament, the East Central College Falcons fell Saturday, 6-0.
“We helped Mineral Area get the lead early and never could answer with the bats,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “We consistently got the ball in play offensively but couldn’t capitalize on opportunities when we had them.”
The game was typical for the season series between the Falcons (19-19) and Mineral Area, who went 3-3 against each other this spring.
East Central won the tournament opener over the Cardinals Friday, 4-1, but couldn’t knock out the host team. Playing at the Challenger Complex in Ste. Genevieve, Mineral Area took a 1-0 lead in the first and added a run in the second.
The Cardinals scored two runs in the fourth and added two final runs in the fifth.
Mineral Area outhit East Central, 9-4. East Central made three errors to Mineral Area’s one.
Morgan Green (Festus) started and went 4.1 innings. She allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out two.
Addie Konkel (Salem), one of the team’s two sophomores, pitched 1.2 innings.
The other sophomore, Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) had a hit and a walk.
“Our two sophomores, Ashleigh Damazyn and Addie Konkel, were each able to finish their careers at ECC with a base hit,” Wallach said.
Also hitting singles were Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central), Konkel and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon).
Konkel, Truitt and Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) walked.
Green, Truitt, Taylor Hanger (Pacific) and Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) were named to the all-region team.
Annie Waites went the distance for Mineral Area, allowing four hits and walking four.
Taylor Henson led the offense with two hits and a walk.
Amber Cage, Zoie Hudson, Chloe Coppedge, Amy Holmes, Macy Houart and Cate Davis each had one hit.