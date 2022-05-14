For three innings, everything was looking positive for the East Central College baseball Falcons Thursday.
Playing host Northern Oklahoma-Enid in the NJCAA Division II Plains Regional, the third-seeded Falcons held a 1-0 lead.
However, Northern Oklahoma-Enid tied it in the top of the fourth and tacked on seven runs in the top of the sixth. The sixth-seeded host team added a run in the top of the seventh to make it 9-1.
East Central played again Friday morning.
The Jets outhit East Central, 9-1.
East Central’s run was scored by Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and he had the team’s lone hit, a double.
Will Des Hotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) started and went four innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) took the loss, going two innings while allowing seven runs on five hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) pitched the final inning, allowing a run on one hit and two walks. He struck out one.
Piercen Mcelyea went the distance for the Jets, allowing an unearned run on one hit. He struck out seven.
Ty Chapman had two hits. Ben Lawson logged a home run. Shea Morrison tripled. Sammy Harris and Calyn Halvorson both doubled.
The tournament runs through the weekend with the winner moving on to the NJCAA Division II World Series, also set for Enid, Oklahoma.