Will the Heartland Hawks return to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament or will East Central College book its first national trip since 2003?
That will be answered Saturday in Park Hills as the Region 16 champion East Central College Falcons face the Region 24 winner Heartland Hawks in the Central District championship. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Both ECC and Heartland won semifinals.
“I don’t think we played particularly well, but we were still able to come away with a win,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said about the team’s 3-2 win over National Park. “There were stretches of the game we played our most attractive soccer to date, but it was overshadowed by moments of pure frustration.
“We continue to make mental errors that lead to goals,” Benninger said. “We continue to keep teams in games, and not finish clear chances. When we play our game we can compete with anyone but at times we want to be too individualistic and not play in system.”
Heartland is the defending district champion and defeated St. Louis Community College in Thursday’s second semifinal, 1-0.
“Heartland is a very good team,” Benninger said. “They are organized, fast, and technical. It’s going to be another battle, and I know the boys will leave everything out of the pitch.”
Benninger feels anything is possible.
“At this stage of the season every team is good and has a desire to extend their season. We have to adjust to the moment and be the best versions of ourselves.