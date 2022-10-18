It’s time for the second season at East Central College.
The men’s soccer Falcons will host State Fair Community College Saturday at 2 p.m. to start the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It’s time for the second season at East Central College.
The men’s soccer Falcons will host State Fair Community College Saturday at 2 p.m. to start the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament.
State Fair defeated the Falcons in overtime Oct. 8, 2-1.
East Central finished a 5-9-1 regular season Monday with a 2-2 tie against the Missouri Baptist JV team. Further details were not available at deadline Tuesday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.