It was close all the way to the end.
Pacific boys wrestling and Rockwood Summit split the final two matches of Wednesday’s dual to end in a 36-36 tie. The team win was awarded to Summit on the criteria of having more individual wins, 7-6.
In a girls dual, Summit was also the winner against the Lady Indians, 42-12.
The Pacific boys won four matches by forfeit and two by pins.
“I feel like Summit and us have mirrored each other for the past 10 years,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “It feels like we’ve been in the same boat. They’re in the next stage of their rebuild after having a really good team two years ago and us as well. For it to be tied at the end and go down to criteria — it doesn’t shock me.”
Malachi Wells-Sidner (132 pounds) topped Summit’s Devin Shipp in 2:35.
Freshman Nathanial Knaff pinned Jordan Bryant in the 220-pound match in 59 seconds.
“Malachi, really just a first-year kid who wrestled a little bit in eighth grade — for him to stay composed and stay in that match was huge for us,” Knott said. “That was an upset in our favor.”
Ethan Flaherty (120), Warren Fiedler (138), Callum Sitek (152) and Colton Thompson (160) were Pacific’s uncontested wrestlers.
“We didn’t even really get to show our hammers yet, and that’s where this team gets exciting,” Knott said. “If we can get that effort out of those younger members, then our big guns step up and that will really take the momentum in these dual meets.”
As the dual reached the final three weights, Pacific held a 30-27 advantage.
Brandin Perks scored a 10-6 decision against Blake McKay in the 195-pound match that tied the score at 30-30.
McKay trailed 10-4 late in the third period, but scored a takedown in the closing seconds to keep the match a decision instead of a major decision, saving a point for his team.
“McKay wrestled that kid last year in districts and just got stomped by him,” Knott said. “So, for it to boil down to a 10-6 match and be in it to the very end, that is a good step forward in the right direction. (That takedown) helped the team score and gave us a chance to pull something off with our two freshmen.”
Knaff’s pin of Bryant then gave Pacific the lead, but Devon Reeve of Summit evened things up at the end with a pin against another Pacific freshman, Luke Gerling, in the final match.
“For those two freshmen to step up and fill that role — Nathaniel stepped up there against a kid that was more of a man than he was,” Knott said. “He’s got some little league experience and you can tell he knows what to do in certain positions. Luke, relatively new to the sport, so that’s a lot of pressure to put on a kid his first time out. They’re tough kids. If heavier guys can make it through our program, they’re going to be rewarded when it’s all said and done.”
Minko Brown (106) and Tyler Dickerman (113) both wrestled unopposed for Summit, earning forfeit wins.
Neither team had a wrestler at 126.
John Berry scored three points for Summit at 145 with a 6-2 decision against Ian Sizemore.
Charles Ploessner (170) and Caelin Stegmann (182) both won by pin against Pacific’s Dominic Calvin (0:20) and Nickolas Wedemeier (0:34), respectively.
In the girls dual, Pacific’s Zoe Fisher (122) won by pin in 4:53, topping Summit’s Lucie LaJeuness.
“Zoe, it’s really her first year,” Knott said. “She wrestled a little bit, a couple of practices, but really nothing substantial. So, to see her put the moves together (was nice). It wasn’t just a sloppy match. She had some decent technique out there.”
Lana Todahl (137) gained Pacific’s other six points by forfeit.
Claire Doering (132) and Brooke Sobocinski (151) of Summit won the other two contested matches, pinning Caylin McDonald (2:45) and Emma Steel (2:25), respectively.
Pacific is scheduled to compete at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament Friday and Saturday.