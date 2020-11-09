Drew Johnson’s rebound goal with 14 minutes to play in the second half Wednesday lifted the Rockwood Summit Falcons to the Class 3 District 6 boys soccer title over St. Francis Borgia Regional, 1-0.
The Knights concluded the season with a 14-10 record. Rockwood Summit improved to 9-5.
Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer lauded the play of his team.
“Overall, it’s a good season,” Strohmeyer said. “It hurts right now, losing the last game. We played a great season. The pain is real, and it’s going to hurt. When we wake up tomorrow, we’ll realize we had a great season under some difficult circumstances. We took a really good team down to the wire in a 1-0 game. That’s what soccer is about. There’s a winner and a loser. We battled hard tonight and I’m proud of the guys.”
Borgia’s defense was tested throughout the night and freshman goalkeeper Justin Mort came up with several big saves to keep the Falcons off of the scoreboard except for the Johnson goal.
“Justin Mort is an amazing player,” said Strohmeyer. “He’s an amazing goalkeeper. To come into a district final as a freshman and play like he did to keep us in that game was big. He made several incredible saves, reaction saves and he was smart with the ball. We played the ball back sometimes in difficult circumstances and he kept his composure and still got the ball out.”
Borgia’s central defense also was tested and the Knights had to use a different rotation after senior center back Aiden Brundick left the game just before halftime with a leg injury.
“Obviously, you lose your senior center back and it hurts,” Strohmeyer said. “We continued to battle and play strong. Drew Fischer came in and played strong for us. A freshman replacing a senior in a district championship game, he carried himself well, and played strong and smart.”
Rockwood Summit concentrated on possession play and that gave Borgia very few offensive chances.
“We knew they were going to move the ball well and they were going to be aggressive,” Strohmeyer said. “Defensively, we followed our game plan and it worked pretty well through most of the game. They were so aggressive that we had no time on the ball and trouble getting possession ourselves. The plan was to limit the advantage and hope we could sneak one in.”
The Falcons will host Ft. Zumwalt East (14-8) in the Class 3 sectional round Saturday at 3 p.m.
Borgia, meanwhile, says farewell to nine seniors.
Graduating with the Class of 2021 are Jason Lause, Grant Russell, Brent Lemon, Jake Nowak, Brundick, Will Schmuke, Noah Simmons, Ethan Mort and Andrew Dyson.
“You can’t replace them,” Strohmeyer said. “These guys came into Borgia varsity soccer with me three years ago. The experience, talent, passion and work ethic up and down the field is irreplaceable. We’ll come back next year and battle. We’ve got some good young talent, but we’ll certainly miss these guys.”