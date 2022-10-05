Miguel Gonzalez and Joao Louzada Pimenta scored goals Saturday to lift the East Central College Falcons to a 2-1 men’s soccer win over St. Louis Community College.
“In a very tight game we were able to make our chances count,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “St. Louis is a talented team and not much separates the two teams. I was very proud of the effort.”
East Central improved to 4-7 overall with the win over the NJCAA Division II 12th-ranked Archers.
Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) scored the first ECC goal in the 65th minute. Jack Ridley (Perth, Scotland) assisted on the goal.
St. Louis tied it in the 80th minute, but Pimenta scored on a 22-yard free kick with four minutes left in the game for the winner.
“Joao Louzada Pimenta scored a beautiful free kick that proved to be the game winner,” Benninger said. “We still have some things to work on, but we are getting better every week and starting to get results from our effort play.”
Mario Pereira (Liberadores de America, La Paz, Bolivia) was the winning goalkeeper for the Falcons, stopping eight shots.
The Falcons hit the road Wednesday to play at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville at 4 p.m.