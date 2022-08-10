If things seemed to be a bit different at St. Francis Borgia Regional, there was a reason.
Due to work on two different fields, practices had to be moved around. Borgia’s football/soccer and baseball/softball fields are being renovated. At least one of the projects was expected to be completed before the start of practices, but due to weather delays, neither is done.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said sod work on the baseball/softball field’s outfield is supposed to start Tuesday.
Turf on the football/soccer field should start being placed next week.
Arand reported the company doing the work has been delayed at another site and will shift once that has been Andrew Eggert’s softball Lady Knights were able to hold a practice on the turf infield portion of the baseball/softball field Monday while work on the grass outfield continues.
The team is expected to shift practices to the KC Hall Field if needed.
The football Knights of Dale Gildehaus moved back to the terrace between the baseball/softball field and the top of the KC Hill. That area is used for throwing events during the track season. The team had over 60 athletes come out for the opening day.
Daniel Strohmeyer’s boys soccer team also saw an increase in numbers and had 34 out on the opening day, an increase of six from last year. The team is practicing on the old Borgia soccer field.
Teams practicing in the afternoon had to dodge some rain drops.
Other Borgia teams practicing on the first day were volleyball cross country, girls golf and boys swimming.