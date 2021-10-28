Charlie Whelan’s perfect 6-6 kicking night made the difference in an evenly matched Four Rivers Conference contest in Week 9.
The Owensville kicker helped the Dutchmen (7-2, 4-2) survive a 48-44 shootout with St. Clair (5-3, 3-3) in a game where both teams tallied seven touchdowns.
St. Clair was held out of the end zone on bonus plays, going 0-3 on two-point conversions. Bulldogs kicker Austin Dunn was 2-4 in point-after tries.
The Bulldogs battled back from a 28-18 halftime deficit to take a 31-28 lead after three quarters.
Owensville opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back scores to retake the lead, 41-31.
St. Clair answered with Cameron Simcox’s third rushing touchdown of the night with 4:57 on the clock, trimming the Owensville lead to 41-38. The Bulldogs pulled off an onside kick rather than put the ball back in the Dutchmen’s hands and risk going back down by two scores.
“We couldn’t stop them,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “We might as well roll the dice. If we didn’t recover, they had a shorter field. It was one of those deals where we hadn’t stopped them all night, maybe once or twice, so we had to take the chance there. Great kick by Austin.”
Gabe Martinez capped the ensuing go-ahead drive with a 34-yard rushing score, but the Bulldogs left too much time on the clock with the touchdown coming at 2:02.
“When you’re playing defense with a bunch of young kids, it’s hard,” Robbins said. “I’m really proud of our kids’ effort. They’ve got no quit in them — even there at the end.”
The Dutchmen needed only half of the time remaining to drive down the field and punch in the final score on an 11-yard Austin Lowder run with 54.5 seconds remaining.
Statistics
The Bulldogs amassed 466 rushing yards in the game and 529 yards of total offense.
Running backs Simcox and Skyler Sanders each ran for three touchdowns.
Sanders did the most damage, carrying the ball 17 times for 190 yards. He also caught two passes for 63 yards from quarterback Jordan Rodrigue, who was 2-3 passing.
Martinez ran 16 times for 175 yards and a score.
Simcox carried 12 times for 61 yards.
Rodrigue gained 34 yards on two carries.
Gavin Shoemate carried twice for six yards.
Defensively, the trio of Martinez, Carter Short and Simcox led the Bulldogs with eight tackles apiece.
Other tacklers included Dunn (six), Adrian Arguilez (five), Sanders (four, one sack), Dawson Husereau (three), Shoemate (two), Ty Record (one), Josh Hawkins (one) and Rodrigue (one).
District
Week 10 brings a Four Rivers Conference rematch for the Bulldogs against St. James (1-8).
St. Clair ends the regular season as the No. 2 seed in Class 3 District 4, moving ahead of Priory after Lutheran St. Charles (7-2) topped the Ravens Saturday, 72-34.
Owensville holds the district’s top seed. Due to the district consisting of seven teams, the Dutchmen have a Week 10 bye.
In a Week 6 matchup, the Bulldogs defeated St. James, 22-8. The Tigers are coming off a pair of one-possession losses in Weeks 8 and 9 to Union and Pacific.
St. James held early leads in both games, including a 17-8 halftime score against unbeaten Union.
As the No. 3 seed, Priory will host No. 6 Salem in Week 10. No. 5 Westminster Christian Academy goes to No. 4 Sullivan.