Although one would not expect to find either or cat or a bird in the pool, the two faced off in Tuesday’s season opening girls swim dual in Eureka.
The host Lady Wildcats were victorious against visiting Washington’s Lady Jays, 129-50.
Washington claimed first place in two races with Zoey Ziegler winning the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:21.07 and Ava Kauffeld taking the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.56.
“The ladies had a great meet,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “We are a smaller team than last year with 10 swimmers. Most are returning swimmers with only one new addition, freshman Darcy Koch.”
Kauffeld also placed second in the 200 individual medley in 2:45.13.
Ziegler added a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 30.25.
The 200 medley relay team of Ziegler, Kauffeld, Elizabeth Williams and Madeleine Henderson took third place in 2:23.26.
The same group of four placed third in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:11.5.
“For this first outing, the ladies swam state consideration times in the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle events,” Moreland said. “Also, Ava Kauffeld achieved state consideration times in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, along with Zoey Ziegler in the 50 free. For the first meet of the season, this team is already making its mark.”
Individual third-place marks included:
• illiams in the 200 individual medley (3:06) and 100 freestyle (1:15.14).
• insey Kamper in the 50 freestyle (34.88).
• enderson in the 100 breaststroke (1:45.52).
The Lady Jays concluded the week Thursday with a 79-62 win at Affton. Results from that meet were not available at print deadline Friday morning.
Washington next swims Dec. 16 at Maryland Heights against Pattonville and Timberland, starting at 4:15 p.m.