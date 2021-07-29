Scoring once in the seventh inning, the Washington Post 218 Juniors kept themselves from being shut out Friday.
However, that wasn’t enough to get the better of Eureka Post 177 in the winners’ bracket final of the state tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field as Post 177 (30-4) topped Post 218 (19-4), 3-1.
Post 177 scored once in the bottom of the first inning and once in the second.
The score remained 3-0 all the way up to the last inning when Tanner McPherson doubled with two outs to drive in Jacob Weidle.
Carter Luft recorded the win on the mound for Eureka. In seven innings, he struck out three and allowed the one run on six hits.
Ian Junkin pitched 1.2 innings for Post 218, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks.
Mitchell Meyer took over on the mound in the second. Through 4.1 innings, he prevented Eureka from scoring further, striking out three and allowing two hits and one walk.
McPherson’s double was the only extra-base hit for Post 218. Aden Pecka, Kabren Koelling, Luke Kleekamp, Weston Meyer and Hanon Jarvis all singled.
Kleekamp was hit by a pitch.
McPherson stole a base.
For Eureka, Dakota Joggerst and Patrick Dahm both singled twice.
Lenny Tocco singled, walked and drove in a run.
Dahm walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
David Sheahan-Eagan walked and scored.
Dylan Tate reached on a walk.