Give the season edge to Eureka Post 177.
Eureka swept the Union Post 297 Red team Wednesday in Union, 6-2 and 11-8.
Union (4-4) won the first meeting, beating Eureka in the third-place game of the Washington Post 218 Preseason Tournament May 23, 7-6.
First game
In the opener, Eureka scored a run in the top of the first. Each team scored once in the second and once in the third.
Eureka added two runs in the fourth and another one in the seventh.
Post 177 outhit the Reds, 13-6. Union made two errors to Eureka’s one.
Karson Eads pitched for Union, going the distance. He allowed six runs (four earned) on 13 hits.
Jake Russell had two hits for Post 297. Nathan Keith doubled. Nick D’Onofrio and Patrick Nolan singled.
Kyle Cudney drew a walk.
Keith and Cudney scored runs. Braden Pracht posted an RBI.
For Eureka, Josh West went the distance for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Jett Wilken had three hits for Eureka. Gavin Bradley and Tristam Peck each had two hits. Peck doubled.
Second game
In the second game, Eureka opened with two runs in the bottom of the first and added five in the second.
In the fourth inning, the Reds scored three times, but Eureka added four more runs.
Union scored five runs in the top of the fifth, and the game ended after that point.
Union outhit Eureka, 8-7. Each side made three errors.
For the Reds, Keith started and went 1.1 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on two walks. He struck out a pair.
Nolan pitched 2.2 innings, giving up eight runs (one earned) on seven hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Ardell Young and Russell each had two hits.
Kaden Patient doubled. D’Onofrio, Pracht and Nolan singled.
Eads, D’Onofrio and Pracht walked.
Pracht stole two bases. Nolan, Patient and Young each had one steal.
Young, Pracht and Russell each scored twice. Eads and D’Onofrio scored once.
Pracht and Nolan contributed two RBIs apiece. D’Onofrio and Patient each had one RBI.
Nick Fisher started for Eureka and went 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out seven.
George Sauer got one out, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Trey Hanneke had two hits and drove in three runs.
Fisher doubled, and Peck tripled.
The Reds return to action with a Ninth District home doubleheader against Rhineland Post 147 Friday. First pitch at Wildcat Ballpark takes place at 6 p.m.
Union hits the road to play a pair at Hannibal’s Clemens Field Sunday. First pitch against Post 55 is set for 2 p.m.
All games this weekend are district games.