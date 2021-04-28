Controlling possession and keeping the ball in the Washington end, the Eureka girls soccer Lady Wildcats shut out Washington Monday, 2-0, to open Blue Pool play in the Blue Cat Cup.
Washington (7-8) was able to keep Eureka (8-1) out of the goal for much of the game, but the Lady Wildcats were able to hit the back of the net once in each half.
“Defensively, it was a pretty good game for our back line and keeper,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “I felt like they really competed their tails off against a team that had tremendous team speed in all areas of the field.”
Eureka was able to get close to the goal, but keeper Ariel Pettis stopped 12 of the 14 shots on net.
“Emma (Vodnansky), Rebekah (Lewis), Abby (Moore), Abi (Waters) and Molly (Tinkey) were able to contain them most of the night and forced them to take shots we know Ariel can save fairly easily,” Fischer said. “With that said, Ariel did make a few saves to keep the game close as well for us.”
Eureka’s Blaine Schutte scored with 4:13 to go in the first half to give Eureka the lead. It proved to be the game-winning goal.
“Their team speed in the middle of the field is where they were better than us,” Fischer said. “We did not communicate well on their runs, and we were not staying close enough to them to win the 50/50 balls we needed to.”
Washington had offensive chances, but they were rare.
“Grace Landwehr made a lot of things happen for us on the outside of the field, but we did not get her much help when she made her long runs,” Fischer said.
Fischer was pleased with much in the game.
“Overall, we can leave this game with our heads high and know we still have a few things we can work on to improve as the postseason nears,” he said.