Nothing was going to stop the Eureka soccer Lady Wildcats Tuesday night.
Playing St. Francis Borgia Regional at Stierberger Stadium, Eureka (9-1) completed its sweep of the Blue Cat Cup Blue Pool, 8-0.
“Eureka is a very good, well-coached team,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “They always are a tough game.”
Eureka also beat Washington Monday, 2-0.
Borgia (6-9) played Washington (7-8) Thursday to close out pool play.
Severino said there were good points from the game.
“We like to look for positives after every game,” Severino said. “When we moved off the ball and focused on making good, solid passes, we got scoring opportunities. When we communicated well, we played better defensively. These are things that we can definitely build on.”
Eureka scored four times in each half and ended the contest in the 65th minute on the goal rule.
Kendall Zimmer made one save in goal for the shutout.
Blaine Schutte scored a hat trick to briefly take the tournament lead in goals scored. She also scored against Washington.
Other Eureka goals came from Olivia Beam, Hannah Holtz, Reese Meyers and Jordan Schutte.
Beam recorded two assists. Meyers, Hannah Smith, Maison Smith, Katie Stolz and Chloe Wilhite each had one assist.
“The goal is always to improve as much as possible before district,” Severino said. “Playing a team like Eureka will only help us get better in the long run.”