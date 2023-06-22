Despite outhitting Eureka Post 177, the Pacific Post 320 Junior Legion team fell its neighbor Saturday during pool play in the Sullivan Tournament, 6-3.
Playing at Bourbon High School, Pacific bounced back from its loss to Washington Post 218 by scoring twice in the top of the first.
That held until Post 177 scored four runs in the bottom of the third.
Both teams scored in the fifth with Pacific getting one run, but Eureka adding two.
Pacific had nine hits in the game to Eureka’s seven, but also made three errors to Eureka’s two.
With the loss, Pacific dropped into Saturday’s Silver Bracket at Bourbon. Eureka, which lost its other pool game to St. Charles Post 312, squeezed into the Gold Bracket.
Trey Kulick led the Pacific offense with three hits, including a double.
Cayden Matthes and Gavin Lane both had two hits. Lane doubled.
Ethan Holzmark and James Imus each had one hit.
Connor Mooney, Landon Swebilius and Imus each walked.
Kulick, Holzmark and Mooney scored the runs. Lane had two RBIs and Imus drove in one.
Holzmark started and took the loss, going 4.2 innings while allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks. He struck out five.
Imus pitched the last 1.1 innings allowing a hit and a walk.
