Eureka Post 177 won its third elimination game in a row Saturday.
Playing at the Freshman Legion State Tournament in Jackson, Post 177 (18-13) made another team bite the dust, this time avenging its first-round loss to Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (14-20-4), 10-9.
In prior rounds, Eureka also knocked out Cape Girardeau Ford & Sons Thursday, 4-2, and Festus Post 253 Friday, 7-6.
It took surviving at the end for Post 177 to advance to the losers’ bracket finals, as 10-4 lead dwindled down to the wire after Fike posted five runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Blue Springs squad left the tying run stranded at first base.
Eureka posted three runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Fike tallied one run in the bottom of the second, two in the third, one in the sixth and then the five-run outburst in its final turn at bat.
Post 177 managed 11 hits in the contest, of which Trevor Schmidt rapped out three.
Schmidt doubled twice, singled, walked, stole three bases, scored four times and drove in three runs.
Andrew Shepard tripled, doubled, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored.
Jake Yallaly singled twice, walked, stole two bases and drove in a run.
Sam Herberholt singled twice, stole three bases, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Nick Hasler singled, stole two bases and scored.
Elliott Stewart singled and scored.
Camden Dierker walked once.
Harper Hicks was hit by a pitch twice, stole a base and scored.
Dillon Huskey stole a base.
Dierker pitched the first 2.1 innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on one hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Gabriel Sedighi pitched one shutout inning, walking one and allowing one hit.
Schmidt tossed the final 3.2 innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks with one strikeout.
For Fike, leadoff man Bryce Addison had three of the team’s five hits.
Addison singled three times, stole a base and drove in a run.
Tyler McMillin singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Sean Ortega singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Riley Snelling walked, scored and drove in a run.
Cooper Maxwell walked, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Gabriel Maxwell was hit by a pitch twice and scored once.
Jack McIntyre was hit by the pitch once, stole a base and scored.
Carson Taulbert drove in a run and scored.
Lincoln Herring stole a base.
McIntyre pitched 4.2 innings for Fike, allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven.
Evan Suddarth pitched the final 2.1 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.