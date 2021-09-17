An undefeated team had to go down Monday night.
And it proved to be the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights.
Eureka (10-0) swept Borgia (10-1) at Borgia, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.
“It was a rough night where we never got going,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “A lot was due to the fact they are a really good team who outplayed us most of the night.”
Steiger said Borgia fought, but Eureka wanted the victory more.
“Not saying that we didn’t have effort tonight, but they had a lot more energy than we did as well as consistency,” Steiger said. “We battled back all night long but spent most of the night playing catch-up.”
Steiger said senior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann (17 kills, nine digs, four aces, two assists) was a bright spot.
“Ella was our most outstanding player who carried our offense the entire night,” Steiger said. “It was a long night for our defense as we didn’t block or dig well, but give Eureka credit, as they have a strong team, which played well.”
Caroline Glastetter recorded 10 kills. Lily Brown had seven, Lynsey Batson added three, and Kaitlyn Patke had two.
Lauren Nieder tied Brinkmann for the digs lead with nine. Glastetter and Annie Arand each had eight. Anniston Sherrell had three, and Brown added two.
Arand had 36 assists. Glastetter added one.
Batson recorded two solo blocks.
Sherrell and Arand served one ace apiece.
For the Lady Knights, there’s a more immediate need for improvement.
Borgia, Eureka, Lafayette (7-1), Francis Howell (4-2) and Washington (2-8) all are in Class 5 District 3. Monday’s loss eventually could come back to hurt Borgia in the district tournament seedings.