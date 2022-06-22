Both ends of a doubleheader ended up in the Eureka Post 177 win column Saturday.
The Post 177 Freshmen (7-6) twice upended Washington Post 218 (10-8), 6-5 and 9-2.
In the first game, Post 218 saw an early 3-0 lead evaporate and then during a comeback effort in the seventh inning had the tying run thrown out at third base.
The rematch was closer than the final score would indicate as Eureka held a slight 2-0 lead through four innings before a pair of late-inning rallies made the difference.
First game
Post 218 rallied for three runs in the bottom of the second inning to open the scoring.
Eureka came back with four runs in the top of the fifth, but Washington immediately tied it back up in the bottom of the fifth.
Post 177 scratched out two runs in the top of the sixth and Washington answered with one in the home half.
It looked like Post 218 would again tie the score in the bottom of the sixth with a runner on third base and two outs when a walk was issued to Ben Nieder.
Nieder, the pitcher at the time, then exited for a courtesy runner, Jacob Vondera. A pickoff attempt against Vondera then got away from the first baseman, allowing Cohen Jasper to score what would have been the tying run from third base.
However, the umpires ruled that they had not restarted play after the courtesy runner was inserted and it was a dead ball, forcing Jasper to return to third base and undoing the run.
“We actually tied the game in the sixth inning, but the umpire said the ball was not in play so they took the run off the board and we couldn’t come back,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Our pitching was good enough to win with (Ben) Loesing and Neider, but could not get the big hit.”
Jasper doubled, singled, stole a base and drove in three runs in the contest.
Owen Bolzenius, William Weber and Wade Meyer each singled.
Meyer stole two bases, scored twice and drove in a run.
Bolzenius, Lane Mallinckrodt and Weber all scored once.
Mallinckrodt drew two walks. Nieder, Braxtyn Frankenberg and Bolzenius each walked once.
Ben Loesing pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs, three earned. He struck out three and surrendered four hits and three walks.
Nieder tossed three innings and allowed two runs. He struck out one and gave up six hits and one walk.
Second game
After Eureka led 2-0 at the end of the fourth inning, Post 218 scored one run in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Post 177 added four runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth.
Charlie Gildehaus pitched four innings for Post 218, allowing six runs, five earned, on seven hits and one walk.
Andrew Elbert pitched one inning and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks.
Brady O’Hanlon got the last two outs, walking one.
“It was his first time pitching and (he) retired two of the three hitters for an excellent outing,” Kopmann said.
At the plate, Post 218 was held to just four hits.
Frankenberg had two of those hits, a double and a single. He also walked and scored.
Meyer and Nieder each singled.
“Will Weber hit the ball well with two line drives right at the outfielders,” Kopmann said. “We also had a chance when Will hit a hard ground ball up the middle, (but) the shortstop made a diving play to turn it into a double play with (the) bases loaded. (We are) just hitting into some bad luck right now. We are just hitting them right at the defense. (It) seems like some of the boys are (taking) better at-bats. Wade Meyer got one hit, but put several hard balls in play.”
Jasper scored.
Loesing was credited with an RBI.
Post 218 remains home Tuesday, hosting Pacific Post 320 at 8 p.m.