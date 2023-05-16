Union girls soccer Head Coach Matt knows his team is ready for the postseason.
Union fell at home Wednesday to Eureka, 3-2, in overtime.
Union finished the regular season at 11-7-1 while Eureka improved to 13-6.
“Eureka is super competitive and one of the better teams in the state,” Fennessey said. “This is a team we put on our schedule to make us tougher. If you’re going to win a district title, that’s the type of soccer you’re going to have to play.”
Fennessey felt the game should help to prepare Union for the Class 3 District 5 Tournament, which starts Saturday in Rolla. Union takes on Bolivar (16-5).
Eureka scored first, but Union roared back to go ahead in the opening half on goals by Sophia Helling and Raegan Brueggemann.
Eureka tied the contest six minutes into the second half and the teams played all the way through regulation still tied.
In overtime, Eureka’s Blaine Schulte found the net for the second time, giving Eureka the win, 3-2.
Kori Robinson also scored for Eureka while Bailey Flanagan added two assists.
Ali Thwing was in net for Union.
The second-seeded Lady ’Cats face Bolivar at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bolivar is an interesting opponent. The teams last played in the 2018 Class 3 quarterfinals, a 3-0 Union win.
Bolivar has the most wins of any team in the Class 3 District 5 Tournament, but was seeded low due to a 9-1 loss to Rolla. The Lady Liberators had one other game against a district opponent, a 2-1 win on penalty kicks over eighth-seeded Warrensburg.
The Union-Bolivar winner will face either No. 3 Rolla or sixth-ranked Camdenton in the semifinals Monday at 7 p.m.
Other Saturday first-round matchups are Rolla against Camdenton at 10 a.m., fourth-seeded Washington against No. 5 Jefferson City at noon, and top-seeded Capital City against No. 8 Warrensburg at 2 p.m.
