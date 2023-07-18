It took three extra innings to eliminate the team with more wins this season than any other in the Freshman Legion State Tournament Friday in Jackson.
Eureka Post 177 (17-13) knocked off Festus Post 253 (43-12-2) in the losers’ bracket quarterfinals, 7-6, after 10 innings of play.
Post 177 advanced all the way to the losers’ bracket finals Saturday, finishing third.
Eureka struck for the game’s first run in the top of the first inning.
After Festus tied the score in the bottom of the third, Post 177 immediately reclaimed the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth.
Eureka tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth only to be answered by three runs from Festus in the home half. Post 253 added a final two runs in the bottom of the sixth to draw even at 6-6.
Eureka had to grind out the winning run in the 10th frame, starting with Sam Heacox reaching on an error to lead off.
Nick Hasler replaced Heacox on the bases and advanced to second on a bunt by Preston Wibbenmeyer.
After a fly out and a walk issued to Trevor Schmidt, Andrew Shepard played the hero with a single back up the middle to drive in Hasler.
That made Elliott Stewart the winning pitcher for Post 177. Stewart pitched the bottom of the ninth and 10th innings without allowing a hit. He walked two batters and struck out two.
Prior to Stewart, Harper Hicks, Shepard and Jake Yallaly pitched for Eureka.
Hicks tossed the first two innings and allowed one run on one hit and two walks.
Shepard pitched three innings and allowed three runs on three hits and one walk, striking out two.
Yallaly lasted three innings and allowed two runs on two hits and four walks.
At the plate, Stewart doubled twice to pace the Eureka offense. He also walked, scored and drove in three runs.
Heacox singled twice and scored once.
Shepard singled twice, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and drove in one.
Schmidt singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run. Samuel Herberholt singled, stole a base and drove in a run.
Wibbenmeyer singled, walked and scored.
Camden Dierker walked and scored.
Dillon Huskey walked and was hit by a pitch.
Yallaly was hit by a pitch. Hasler stole a base.
Festus used just two pitchers, Parker Perry and Brayden Good.
Perry pitched 3.1 innings and allowed four runs on six hits and one walk, striking out one.
Good fired 6.2 innings and surrendered three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks. He recorded six strikeouts.
Gus Drienen doubled, singled twice and drove in a pair of runs.
Hunter Hoban doubled, singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases and scored three times.
Henry Brown singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch twice, stole a base and scored.
Good walked twice and scored once.
Jackson Ijames walked and drove in a run.
Cole Malusky drew a walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.