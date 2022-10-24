Eureka’s Eli Remspecher converted from the spot with 12 minut4es left in regulation Tuesday to lift the Wildcats over St. Francis Borgia, 1-0.
Borgia fell to 8-8 heading into its home game Friday against St. Dominic. Eureka improved to 11-8.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Eureka’s Eli Remspecher converted from the spot with 12 minut4es left in regulation Tuesday to lift the Wildcats over St. Francis Borgia, 1-0.
Borgia fell to 8-8 heading into its home game Friday against St. Dominic. Eureka improved to 11-8.
“Our boys fought hard the entire game,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Certainly, we would rather win, but there is nothing to be ashamed of in the result.”
Goalkeeper Justin Mort stopped 11 Eureka shots in the game.
“Justin Mort played a sensational game in goal,” Strohmeyer said. “He recorded 11 saves and a few of those were highlight reel kind of saves. His saves plus his aggression in the box and his distribution kept us in the game.”
Eureka controlled possession, Strohmeyer indicated.
“Eureka definitely controlled the game, but we had some chances,” Strohmeyer said. “We even put one in the net that was called back because they called the ball out of bounds on the end line before the ball was played back to the front of the goal.”
Eureka got a shared shutout from Marciano Garcia and Andrew Yokum. Each played a half in net, making two saves.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.