Eureka scored eight times in the first two innings Thursday night on the way to defeating the Union 15A team to start the Washington Tournament, 10-3.
Union (1-3) scored in the top of the first at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, but watched the lead disappear when Eureka scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
In the second, Eureka added six runs and never was threatened after that time.
Each side scored once in the third and once in the fifth before the game ended on the tournament’s run rule.
Union returns to the event Saturday at noon, facing Elsberry in a Pool B game. Union concludes pool play Sunday at 2 p.m. against Jefferson City.
Eureka plays Jefferson City Saturday at 4 p.m. and Elsberry Sunday at noon.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals.
Eureka outhit Union in the game, 8-2. Eureka made three errors to Union’s one.
Will Mentz got the start for Union and went 1.2 innings, allowing eight runs on five hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Jayden Overschmidt got the final out of the second inning, walking one.
Kaden Patient pitched two innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Liam Chandler retired two batters, allowing a run on two hits. He struck out one.
Union’s hits were singles by Cooper Bailey and Conner Borgmann.
Borgmann walked twice. Luke Koch and Patient walked once.
Bailey was hit by a pitch. He stole two bases, both in the first inning, in creating Union’s opening run.
Bailey scored twice while Overschmidt crossed the plate once.
Borgmann had the lone RBI.
Adam Sheehy, Patrick Dahm and Maloy Heaghney pitched for Eureka with Sheehy getting the win.
David Sheahan-Eagan, Dakota Joggerst and Dylan Tate each had two hits. Joggerst and Tate doubled.
Drew Nichols and Caleb Rehg singled.
Joggerst and Heaghney each scored twice. Tate drove in three runs.