Eureka Post 177 handed Washington Post 218 its first defeat of the season Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 9-4.
“We have to look at some of these nondistrict games as an opportunity to give players time that maybe didn’t get to see the field as much in high school, so we temper our expectations a bit in them,” Post 218 Seniors Manager Kent Getsee said.
Washington (2-1) never led against Post 177 (4-0) in the nonleague game.
Eureka jumped on top with a run in the second inning. The biggest hit came in the third, when Jake Kranawetter (Lafayette) hammered a three-run home run over the left field fence.
Post 218 rallied with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Eureka answered that with four runs in the top of the fifth.
Each side scored once in the sixth. Washington added a final run in the bottom of the seventh.
Eureka outhit Washington, 9-6. Post 218 made four errors in the game.
Jeremy Lummus, staff ace for the Eureka Wildcats this spring and headed to St. Charles Community College, pitched five innings for Post 177. He allowed three runs on five hits, one walk and four hit batters while striking out five.
Drew Hartle, a Fontbonne University player and Northwest graduate, pitched the final two frames, allowing a run on one hit, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Washington took a different approach, using the game to prepare for Sunday’s Ninth District Showcase as well as league games this week and the Ballwin Tournament at the end of the week. Post 218 sent five pitchers to the hill.
“It was great for Gavin Matchell to get on the bump and get some work in and then we just cycled guys in because of the showcase we had coming up,” Getsee said. “Seth Roewe and Brady Hanneken did the heavy lifting for us on the mound and the defense was as solid as ever so far this early in the season. They barreled a few balls up that did the damage, but again, we’re on a different mission this time of the year than other teams, I do believe.”
Post 218 hosts St. Peters Post 313 Tuesday and Rhineland Post 147 Wednesday. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Post 218 plays Thoman Boothe Post 338 Thursday in Ballwin with a 5:30 p.m. start.
Washington is back home Friday against Terre Haute, Indiana, Post 346 at 6 p.m. Washington finishes pool play with a game at Ballwin against Lemay Post 162 Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Matchell started for Post 218 and took the loss, allowing a run on two hits. He struck out two.
Drew Bunge pitched an inning, allowing a run on one hit and a walk.
Ryan Weidle pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits. He struck out one.
Roewe pitched an inning, allowing three runs (two earned) on a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one batter.
Hanneken pitched the final three innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Offensively, Washington was paced by Aden Pecka, who had two hits, including a double.
Matchell tripled and added a sacrifice fly.
Sam Turilli, Sam Paule and Jacob Weidle singled.
Dane Eckhoff and Matchell drew walks.
Tanner McPherson and Jacob Weidle were hit twice by pitches. McPherson actually was hit twice on the same plate appearance, but was judged to have not done enough to avoid the pitch on the first one.
Pecka was hit once and stole a base.
Peyton Straatmann added a sacrifice bunt.
Matchell scored two of the Washington runs. Turilli and Pecka each scored once.
Pecka drove in two. Matchell and Straatmann each had one RBI.
“Offensively, we struggled to find an answer for their starter, but we scrapped a bit to plate some runs,” Getsee said. “Aden Pecka led the way in hits, but we took some good at-bats and just gave a few away, but it is early and they guys are settling into a team approach that will serve us down the line.”
Dakota Joggerst, Kranawetter and Evan Schiek posted two hits apiece for Post 177. Schiek doubled.
Matt Burrows, Carter Luft and Jake Warren each had one hit.
Warren and Hartle drew walks. Luft and Kranawetter were hit by pitches.
Joggerst and Luft stole bases.
Kranawetter scored three runs. Joggerst and Luft each scored twice. Burrows and Warren scored once.
Kranawetter drove in five runs. Schiek and Patrick Dahm each had two RBIs.