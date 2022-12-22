Washington was able to break through for one race win on the road at Eureka’s pool Thursday.
Junior Ava Kauffeld was victorious in the 100 breaststroke at the dual meet, though Eureka scored a 131-48 team win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with snow showers becoming a steadier snow for the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 24F with temps falling sharply to near 5. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Partly cloudy. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 9:35 am
Washington was able to break through for one race win on the road at Eureka’s pool Thursday.
Junior Ava Kauffeld was victorious in the 100 breaststroke at the dual meet, though Eureka scored a 131-48 team win.
Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland reported the Lady Jays lowered two previously earned state consideration times and also recorded a new state consideration time in the 400 freestyle relay.
Race times were not reported from the meet.
In addition to Kauffeld’s win, the Lady Jays had the second-fastest performance in all three relays and one individual runner-up.
Kauffeld placed second in the 200 individual medley.
The team of Dayton Griesheimer, Emma Braun, Mia Mahon and Lexi Perriman finished second in the 200 medley relay.
Zoey Ziegler, Maddie Henderson, Elizabeth Williams and Kauffeld took second place in both the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Washington swims Tuesday in a tri-meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex against Ft. Zumwalt South and Holt, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.