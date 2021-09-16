The Washington soccer Blue Jays concluded a run to the finals at the Pacific Tournament as the runner-up Saturday.
Eureka (3-3) claimed the tournament’s top prize with a 2-0 win in the final round against the Jays (3-3).
The teams battled through a scoreless first half in which the Blue Jays earned a handful of set piece opportunities but were unable to get past Eureka goalkeeper Andrew Yokum.
“I really do feel like it could have gone either way,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “The second goal put us up against it. With the first half being 0-0, we definitely had chances in an evenly played, well-fought game. Some of our key players played a lot of minutes in those first two games to get us here, and I think it started wearing on them here in the third game of the week. We’ll take care of that and keep an eye on our general fatigue in the weeks to come because we keep a pretty busy schedule with three games in four days the next few weeks.”
Eureka went ahead early in the second half as Cameron Kissel was able to get a clean shot and put Eureka ahead in the 43rd minute.
Eugene Renner extended the lead 17 minutes later at the halfway mark of the half. Contact on the play knocked Washington keeper Micah Gargrave out of the contest.
Defender Owen Burge changed into the keeper’s gear for the final 20 minutes, and the Jays held at a two-goal deficit the rest of the way.
“Owen Burge came in and shut the team out,” Schriewer said. “He didn’t make saves, but I think he talks a lot to help the team organize when he’s in goal back there. It’s a dynamic we’ll look at in the future.”
Washington was the third-place team in the tournament each of the past two seasons.
The Blue Jays were able to get by Fox in this year’s semifinals Thursday, 2-1, after a 4-0 shutout win against De Soto in the first round Wednesday.
“It feels good to be in our final,” Schriewer said. “It was one of our objectives of the year — getting in a final during our two tournaments in the regular season.
“That tournament feel gets you prepared for districts. I feel like we fought well this week and played pretty organized.”
Washington opened the post-tournament week with back-to-back league games at Ft. Zumwalt South Monday and hosting Wentzville Liberty Tuesday. Next up is a Thursday road matchup with another league foe, Ft. Zumwalt North, at 6:45 p.m.