Getting right to work, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights faced two district foes to start the season.
Both powers, Eureka and Cor Jesu Academy, defeated the Lady Knights.
Eureka knocked off Borgia in Washington Friday, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15.
Cor Jesu, the defending Class 5 state champion, beat Borgia in four games Monday in Washington, 20-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18.
Borgia stays home Wednesday to host St. Clair at 6 p.m. St. Dominic comes to Borgia Thursday to start Archdiocesan Athletic Association play.
Eureka
Playing at home Friday, the Lady Knights fell to Eureka, 25-11, 25-8, 25-15.
“Eureka is a very talented team,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They lost their most talented player from last year, Madison Scheer, but they’ve got a lot of very good younger players coming back and they’ve improved. That’s a team which should be in consideration for the district title at the end of the season.”
Senior Madi Ulrich led the offense with five kills. Alexa Struckhoff and Nina Klak both ended with two. Molly Schroeder, Mikayla Weber, Sophie Hurts and Josie Charboneau each had one kill.
Schroeder picked up 12 digs. Brooke Leesmann was next with seven. Charboneau had five. Macy Strubberg, Struckhoff and Ulrich each had three. Katherine Link added two and Weber recorded one.
“I thought we started off with strong passing and serve receive,” Steiger said. “They got frustrated when they couldn’t put the ball down. We haven’t worked much on offense. We know that we’ll have to scrap with teams this year and passing and serve receive is important. Our offense will improve.”
Hurst had two solo blocks and a block assist. Ulrich had a block assist.
Strubberg handed out six set assists. Leesmann posted four while Schroeder and Charboneau each had three.
Cor Jesu
Things didn’t get any easier Monday night as defending Class 5 state champion Cor Jesu invaded the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium.
However, this time, Borgia showed lessons learned against Eureka and grabbed the first game, 25-20.
Cor Jesu swept the next three for the win, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18.
Statistics were not available at deadline.
