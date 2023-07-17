Eureka Post 177 issued a red flag to Cape Girardeau’s Ford & Sons team Thursday.
Post 177 (16-13) defeated the Ford & Sons squad, 4-2, in a second round elimination game at the Freshman Legion State Tournament in Jackson, bringing Ford & Sons postseason race to a halt.
Post 177 advanced play in the losers’ bracket quarterfinals Friday at 1 p.m. while the Cape team was knocked out of the bracket.
Eureka dealt the game’s first blow in the bottom of the second inning, scoring three runs via an RBI groundout from Harper Hicks, an RBI double from Sam Heacox and an RBI single for Trevor Schmidt.
In the fourth inning, Post 177 loaded the bases with one out and Hicks launched a sacrifice fly to right field in which one run scored, but the secondary runner from second base was thrown out attempting to advance to third.
Ford and Sons successfully kept Eureka off the scoreboard after that, but was only able to manage single runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings via a Colton Landewee RBI single and Colton Poole’s sacrifice fly.
Samuel Herberholt took the win on the mound for Post 177. He struck out eight batters in five innings and allowed two runs on five hits, one hit batter and three walks.
Andrew Shepard closed it out with two shutout innings, striking out four and allowing no hits, one walk and one hit batter.
Dillon Huskey, Preston Wibbenmeyer, Jake Yallaly, Elliott Stewart and Heacox all doubled for Eureka in the contest. Schmidt and Herberholt each singled.
Shepard, Yallaly and Wibbenmeyer each drew a walk.
Wibbenmeyer, Schmidt, Yallaly and Steward stole one base apiece.
Runs were scored by Stewart, Winnenmeyer, Heacox and Nick Hasler with RBIs credited to Hicks twice and Heacox and Schmidt once.
A player identified in the Post 177 scorebook only as No. 9 pitched the complete game for Cape, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks. No player was identified as wearing No. 9 in the online rosters for the team.
Doubles were recorded by Caden Chenoweth, Grant Skelton and Connor Poole. Landewee and Colton Poole each singled.
Chenoweth and Zade Hickey each walked twice. Landewee and Skelton were hit by pitches.
Chenoweth stole four bases. Landewee and Skelton both stole twice.
Chenoweth and Skelton scored the two Cape runs with RBIs credited to Landewee and Colton Poole.
