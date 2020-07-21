Jumping on top early, the Eureka Post 177 A team held on Tuesday in Dutzow to defeat the Midwest Rage, 10-6.
“We were lucky to get to play a season,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “We were blessed to be able to play. It’s sad to see it end, but we were glad to get to play.”
It was the Rage’s final game of the 2020 season and the team ended at 19-7-1.
Eureka came out hitting the ball and the first three batters all doubled.
“Unfortunately, they jumped on us early,” Kampschroeder said. “They were a good hitting ballclub for a younger team.”
Kampschroeder said the Eureka A squad pretty much was the Eureka High School freshman team from the spring.
“They’re solid,” Kampschroeder said. “They hit the ball well, especially at the top of the order. The top four in their order hit .500.”
That included five doubles.
Eureka scored three runs in the top of the first and the Rage came back for one in the bottom.
In the second inning, Eureka added four runs and the Rage scored once. Eureka added another run in the top of the third.
“We couldn’t string hits together early in the game,” Kampschroeder said. “We had four errors, all early in the game. Each error pretty much led to a run.”
Kampschroeder said the team had a brief talk following the second inning.
“I told them not to give up and we kept battling back,” he said. “The team gave it a good effort and started hitting later in the game. We just came up a few runs short.”
Eureka added two runs in the top of the fifth. The Rage scored once in the bottom of the fifth and added three final runs in the sixth inning.
“Give Eureka credit,” Kampschroeder said. “They kept pounding the ball. They did not go on cruise control.”
Eureka had 10 hits in the game to nine for the Rage. The Rage made four errors to Eureka’s three. Eureka stranded eight runners and the Rage left seven on base.
Ryan Kampschroeder and Charlie Roth each had two hits for the Rage.
Landon Valley, Will Lingle, Logan Monzyk, Abe Fischer and Brady Hanneken each had one hit.
Kampschroeder doubled twice while Roth had one double.
Monzyk, Seth Roewe, Valley, Hanneken and Connor Skornia walked.
Valley stole two bases. Roth had one swipe.
Valley, Lingle, Monzyk, Fischer, Drew Jasper and Kampschroeder each scored once.
Kampschroeder drove in two runs. Valley, Monzyk and Hanneken each had one RBI.
Valley started on the mound for the Rage and took the loss. Over 1.3 innings, he allowed seven runs (six earned) on five hits, three walks and a hit batter. He had two strikeouts.
Jack Schantz pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Hanneken pitched two innings, allowing a hit and a walk. He struck out four.
Maloy Heaghney led Eureka with three hits. Patrick Dahm had two hits.
David Sheahan-Eagan, Dakota Joggerst, Drew Nichols, Ethan Pennycuick and Adam Sheehy each had one hit.
Heaghney’s hits were all doubles. Penny, Dahm and Eagan also doubled.
Colin Steward walked twice. Caleb Rehg, Josiah Hubbard and Joggerst walked once.
Rehg was hit by a pitch while Carter Luft had a sacrifice fly. Rehg, Garrett Sharp and Eagan stole bases.
Dahm, Eagan and Heaghney all scored twice. Nichols, Steward, Sheehy and Rehg scored once.
Dahm, Eagan and Heaghney drove in two runs apiece. Luft and Hubbard each had one RBI.
Eagan started for Eureka and was the winning pitcher. Over 4.2 innings, he allowed three runs on seven hits and five walks. He struck out two.
Hubbard pitched the last 2.1 innings, allowing three unearned runs on two hits.
Kampschroeder said while the 2020 season was anything but normal, he’s happy to have been included in the COVID-19 Association between Legion and club teams throughout the St. Louis area.
“Thanks to the Legion guys to allow us to be a part of this,” Kampschroeder said. “We saw a lot of new competition and new parks this summer. We hope to be able to play some of these teams next year as well.”