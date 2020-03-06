Eugene broke away in the second half Saturday to defeat the New Haven basketball Shamrocks in the Class 2 District 8 championship game in New Bloomfield, 56-38.
Eugene (19-6) led the Shamrocks (19-8) after one quarter, 10-9, and at the half, 19-17.
However, Eugene outscored New Haven in the third quarter to take a 40-30 lead to the final eight minutes and kept adding from there.
“I thought our kids really competed,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick. “We knew it was going to be a tough task without Jay but our kids really played hard. In the first half we made a bunch of hustle plays to get extra opportunities and hang around.”
Five players scored for New Haven with Luke Gerlemann leading the way with 19 points. He also and five rebounds and two steals.
John Liggett was next with eight points, three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Logan Willliams netted five points with two rebounds and a steal.
Dominic Lewis scored three points with five rebounds and one assist. He took two charges.
Owen Borcherding netted two points with three rebounds.
“I’m really proud of how our kids competed and never gave up,” Peirick said. “We didn’t make a ton of mistakes, but they capitalized on the ones we did make, as good teams will do. We lost to a good team with good players and we made them beat us, instead of beating ourselves.”
Gerlemann scored 13 of his 19 points during the second half and contributed heavily to a third-quarter run that gave the Shamrocks a 29-26 lead.
However, Eugene finished the third period on a 13-1 run.
“We got a bunch of good looks during their run but could not get the ball to go down, had several rattle in and out,” Peirick said. “We just couldn’t get anything to go right and they could do no wrong.”
New Haven closed out the season second in the Four Rivers Conference behind St. James. The Shamrocks were 5-2 in league action this year.
“Even though it was a goal for us all season to go win the district title game, I told our kids that loss doesn’t define them or the season they had,” Peirick said. “We had a great year and had great performances and plays from different guys all year. I’m really proud of our basketball team.”
Eugene plays New Franklin (27-1) in Class 2 sectional action Wednesday at Helias High School in Jefferson City. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:45 p.m.
The winner will take on either Van-Far (22-6) or Milan (23-3) Saturday at Moberly Area Community College in the quarterfinal. That game tips off at 2:45 p.m.