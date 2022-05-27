Too many mistakes put the Washington baseball Blue Jays behind the eight ball in the Class 5 District 5 championship game Friday.
Helias Catholic (17-8), the tournament host and No. 3 seed, ended Washington’s season, 9-3. The Crusaders advance to play Willard (31-7) Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
Washington committed eight errors in the game. Helias had just one defensive miscue.
“We just kicked the ball around and made way too many physical and mental mistakes on what to do and how to handle a baseball,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said.
“You’re not going to win a championship playing that kind of ball defensively, and we’ve got to hit the ball better too. Tip the hat to (Helias). They did everything they needed to win.”
Washington led briefly twice in the game, scoring first in the top of the first inning and then breaking a 1-1 tie with a second run in the top of the third.
“We were stinging the ball early and then (Helias starter Cole Peters) settled in and we didn’t have an answer for him,” Gough said. “Something we pride ourselves on is being able to run the bases well and put pressure on them, and they did it back to us today because we couldn’t handle their pressure.”
Helias scored once in the bottom of the first, twice in the bottom of the third and six times in the fifth.
Washington added a final run in the top of the seventh.
The Blue Jays managed five hits Friday. The biggest came right away as Ethan Stellhorn hit a one-out triple in the top of the first inning and then scored on Sam Paule’s single.
Landon Boston singled twice, walked, stole a base and scored.
Cooper Thiemann singled, sacrificed and drove in a run.
Will Lingle reached on a walk.
Gavin Matchell was hit by a pitch.
Aden Pecka and Luke Newhouse each stole a base.
Newhouse, serving as a courtesy runner, scored the final run.
Grant Trentmann was the pitcher of record for Washington. In 4.1 innings, he allowed seven runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Morgan Copeland entered in relief. He walked a batter, hit a batter and gave up a single against the only three batters he faced and was charged with two earned runs.
Matchell finished out the game on the mound. In 1.2 innings, he allowed no runs on one hit.
Peters was the winning pitcher. In six innings for the Crusaders, he struck out two, walked two and allowed three hits while surrendering two earned runs.
Cole Scheulen tossed one inning and allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout.
Helias’ four hits were all singles by Jaden Kolb, David Hofherr, Drew Miller and Brandon Scheulen.
Despite the unfavorable ending, it was a positive postseason for the Blue Jays, who had not played for a district championship since 2014 or even advanced past the first round of district play since 2015.
“I just wish we had put a better effort forward,” Gough said. “These seniors have set the culture for what Blue Jay baseball is. I’ve been with them the last four years and just wish them nothing but the best.”
Washington graduates eight seniors from the roster: Jacob Baldwin, Copeland, Luke Kleekamp, Lingle, Logan Monzyk, Newhouse, Seth Roewe and Jack Schantz.