She might not be going to Tokyo this summer, but St. Clair alumna Emily Presley’s pole-vaulting journey is far from over.
Presley ultimately did not declare herself for consideration in U.S. Olympic track team trials, which are ongoing in Eugene, Oregon, through Sunday.
“I already knew before I declared that I wasn’t getting in,” she said. “It costs like $80 to declare, so it didn’t make any sense to declare.”
Presley said she ranks in the top 30 of women’s pole vaulters nationally but only the top 24 qualified to compete in the Olympic team trials.
She reported the margin between her best mark and being able to make the cut was 0.06 centimeters.
“I’m upset, but this isn’t the first time that I’ve failed,” Presley said. “Everyone wants to recognize you when you’re going good and winning NCAA championships, but in between that, you have to put in the work. This just happens to be one of the years where I have to put in the work.”
For her first year competing post-college, with all the changes and challenges that can bring, Presley said things went pretty well, but she’s not satisfied.
In the next year, Presley said she wants to be one of the top 10 vaulters in the U.S. and compete at the U.S. Outdoor Championships next summer.
“I’m not discouraged,” she said. “This is the normal process. You’re competing against 30- and 40-year-old women, and the top jumper in the U.S. right now is 40 and has two gold medals. The second best is 30 and has a silver medal. It’s a very competitive year, and hopefully some people will retire, and I can get my chance to shine.”
This year’s field was made even more competitive because top marks were accepted from athletes going back three years, regardless of any potential decline in performance since the qualifying mark was achieved.
“They could have gained 50 pounds since then,” Presley said.
Competing at Missouri Southern State University, Presley won three NCAA Division II championships, two outdoor and one indoor. She also won a MSHSAA state championship while at St. Clair.
Presley will be returning to the college ranks soon, where she plans to take a position as an assistant coach at Kent State University and train with the team while continuing to pursue her professional goals.