It was a jolly old day for the batters at Dutzow Ballpark Sunday.
The Midwest Rage and Elsberry Post 226 Seniors combined for 45 runs on 42 hits in a doubleheader that saw Elsberry win the first game, 13-10, and the rematch end in an 11-11 tie.
First game
The early innings were a flurry of runs scored as Elsberry led, 5-3, after one inning and 7-5 at the end of the second.
The Rage got on the board again in the bottom of the fourth with one run, cutting the lead to 7-6, but Elsberry got that run back in the top of the fifth.
After six innings, the score stood at 9-7 Elsberry. Both teams rallied for three runs in the seventh.
Leadoff hitter Connor Skornia led the Rage with three hits in the game — a double and two singles. Skornia also drove in three runs.
Abe Fischer, the starting pitcher and cleanup hitter, socked a tripled and a double, walked, scored and drove in a run.
On the mound, Fischer recorded seven strikeouts in five innings. He was charged with seven runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks.
Will Lingle doubled, walked and scored twice.
Ryan Kampschroeder singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Brady Hanneken singled, walked twice, scored and drove in a run. He pitched the final two innings in relief of Fischer, striking out three.
Hanneken surrendered five runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks.
Jack Schantz singled and drove in two runs.
Logan Monzyk singled, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Landon Valley walked, stole a base and scored.
Charlie Roth was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Seth Roewe was hit by a pitch and scored.
Second game
In the rematch, scoring was slower to get started as Elsberry scored first with one run in the bottom of the second.
The Rage tied things up in the top of the third. After four innings, the Rage held a 3-2 lead.
Elsberry took an 8-6 lead at the end of the fifth inning.
The Rage scored five times in the top of the sixth, and Elsberry scored three times in the home half before the teams called an end to the contest.
Lingle delivered the big hit of the game, a two-run home run to left field in the top of the fifth. He also singled and ended with three RBIs.
Monzyk doubled, singled and scored twice.
Schantz singled twice and scored.
Roth singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Skornia singled, stole two bases and scored twice.
Fischer singled, walked twice and scored.
Roewe and Valley each singled, scored and drove in a run.
Jasper singled and drove in a run.
The Rage used three pitchers in the contest.
Lingle threw the first four innings, striking out five and allowing six runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks.
Jasper pitched one inning and allowed four runs on six hits.
Hanneken finished the game out, striking out three in one inning. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and a walk.
The Rage traveled Tuesday to play St. Peter Post 313 in a doubleheader. Next on the team’s schedule is a Sunday home doubleheader against New Haven Post 366, starting at 1 p.m.