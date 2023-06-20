Making up for last season’s series, the Elsberry Post 226 Juniors captured a 9-6 nondistrict win over Washington Post 218 Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
It was the second time this season Elsberry (13-3) had beaten Washington (4-6).
The last time the two teams played at that location, Washington won in the 2022 Missouri State Tournament championship game.
This time, Post 226 entered as the hot team having won its last six games.
Elsberry took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and added a run in the fourth.
Post 218 scored six times in the bottom of the fourth to grab a 6-3 advantage, but the lead lasted less than three outs as Elsberry scored four times in the top of the fifth.
“We had a few miscues that snowballed on us in the fifth,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “We know we can’t let that happen against any opponent.”
Post 226 added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Elsberry outhit Washington, 6-3. The errors were the same with Washington making six mistakes and Elsberry committing three errors.
That meant six of Elsberry’s nine runs were unearned while one of the Washington runs was unearned.
Washington’s three hits were a double by Colton Lawyer and a pair of Jack Dunard singles.
Justin Mort, Ryan Williams and Charles Gildehaus drew walks. Drew Eckhoff was hit by a pitch.
Eckhoff, Mort, Williams, Colton Carrier, Dunard and Lawyer scored runs.
Lawyer drove in two. Williams and Dunard each had one RBI.
Owen Bolzenius started for Post 218 and went 4.1 innings, allowing seven runs (one earned) on four hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out three. He was tagged with the loss.
“Owen started on the mound for us and through well only giving up four hits over four-plus innings giving up only one earned run,” Voelkerding said.
Lane Roettering pitched 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits. He struck out three.
For Elsberry, Lance Stuckey tripled. Noah Taylor, Trent Albrecht, Camden Palmer, Brennan Howard and Brady Sheppard singled.
Brady Eulinger walked. Albrecht was hit by a pitch.
Eulinger and Palmer both stole two bases. Stuckey, Albrecht and Taylor each had one steal.
Eulinger, Albrecht, Stuckey and Palmer scored twice. Taylor scored once.
Howard drove in a pair of runs. Stuckey, Palmer and Sheppard each had one RBI.
Eulinger, who finished Tuesday’s win at Union, started and went three innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Cameron Huddleston was the winning pitcher. Over four innings, he allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four.
Both teams could meet again this weekend at the Sullivan Tournament. Washington has been assigned to the pool at Bourbon High School for Saturday play while Elsberry will play at Sullivan High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.