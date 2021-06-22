Two of the top three Ninth District Freshman Legion teams collided Wednesday at Wildcat Ballpark in Union.
Elsberry Post 226 (12-2, 5-0) swept the Union Post 297 Reds (11-7, 5-1) in the doubleheader, 6-0 and 8-5.
The first game was the league contest between the two teams.
Union has a chance to rebound Friday. It hosts Washington Post 218 (14-2, 5-0) in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
First game
Elsberry got a complete game from its starting pitcher, though the number provided did not match any rostered player. He allowed four hits, one walk and one hit batter and struck out nine.
Post 226 scored a run in the top of the first inning. Elsberry added three more runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Elsberry outhit the Reds, 7-4. Post 226 made four of the five errors in the game.
Ardell Young started and took the loss. Over 5.1 innings, he allowed four runs on four hits, seven walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Nathan Keith tossed the last 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out two.
Young had two of Union’s hits. Karson Eads and Nick D’Onofrio each had one hit.
Patrick Nolan walked, and Keith was hit by a pitch.
Eads and Dakota Kuelker both stole bases.
Ian Beckham led Elsberry’s offense with two hits, a double and a triple.
Second game
Reversing roles, Union took the lead with a run in the top of the first. Elsberry tied it in the bottom of the inning.
Elsberry added two runs in the bottom of the third.
Each team scored three times in the fourth. Elsberry added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Union scored its final run in the top of the seventh.
Elsberry outhit the Reds, 10-6. Union made two errors to Elsberry’s one.
Keith had Union’s biggest hit, a double.
Kuelker singled twice. Young, Braden Pracht and Kyle Cudney each had one single.
D’Onofrio walked three times. Young, Pracht and Cudney walked once.
D’Onofrio stole three bases. Kuelker and Young each had two stolen bases. Pracht stole one base.
Young, Nolan, D’Onofrio, Keith and Pracht scored the runs.
Nolan, Keith and Kuelker each had one RBI.
Eli Bray started and pitched three innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out a pair.
Jake Russell pitched the next three innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Alexander Kinne and Walker Chandler each had three hits for Elsberry. Kinne doubled.
Trent Albrecht, Kinne and Beckham pitched for Elsberry.