Host Elsberry Post 226 swept the Union Post 297 Freshman Blues Tuesday in Elsberry.
Elsberry Post 226 (3-0, 2-0) won the league game, 8-1, and finished the sweep with an 8-4 victory in the second contest.
Post 297 Blue fell to 3-10 overall, 0-3 in the Ninth District.
First game
Host Elsberry took charge early in the league contest, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings.
The Blues scored their run in the top of the fourth. Elsberry rebounded with two runs in the bottom of that inning.
Elsberry’s final two runs came in the bottom of the sixth.
Elsberry outhit Union in the game, 11-4. Union made three errors.
Prestin Bailey started on the hill for the Blues. Over four innings, he allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Colten Fischer pitched the final two innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and a walk. He struck out two.
Union’s hits were singles by Bailey, Sam Calkins, Connor Curnutte and Trenton Kossmann.
Fischer drew a walk.
Connor Curnutte and Ethan Curnutte both stole bases.
Connor Curnutte scored the run, and Bailey drove him in.
Second game
In the second contest, Union was the “home” team and struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning.
Elsberry scored four times in the top of the third. Union cut the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth.
Elsberry added single runs in the fifth and sixth. Both teams scored twice in the seventh.
Elsberry outhit the Blues, 12-8. Union committed three errors to Elsberry’s one.
Ethan Curnutte started for Union and went 6.2 innings before reaching his pitch limit. He allowed eight runs (two earned) on 12 hits and one walk. He struck out seven.
Kossmann got the final out on two pitches.
Connor Curnutte had two hits. Kasey Griffin, Kossmann, Bailey, Parker Schrader, Alec Coombs and Troy Simons each had one hit.
Peyton Hall, Jake Browne and Kaleb Hoss walked. Kossmann was hit by a pitch. Griffin stole a base.
Griffin, Connor Curnutte, Bailey and Schrader scored the runs.
Griffin, Connor Curnutte, Kossmann and Schrader posted one RBI apiece.
Union played Wednesday at home against St. Peters Post 313. Union’s next contest is a doubleheader Tuesday at Pacific. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.