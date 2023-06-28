For four innings, Saturday’s Ninth District game between the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team and Elsberry Post 226 was a pitchers’ duel.
Elsberry broke through with a run in the top of the fifth and added two in both the sixth and seventh frames to beat Washington (9-16, 3-4), 5-0.
“We couldn’t get much going offensively,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “I have to give Elsberry’s pitcher credit. He did a great job hitting the corners.”
Elsberry improved to 4-5 in district play.
Caleb Matchell pitched six innings for Post 218, limiting Elsberry to three runs on nine hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out seven.
“Caleb Matchell threw a great game,” Mallinckrodt said. “He kept Elsberry off balance for most of the game mixing up his speeds.”
Clayton Gibson pitched the final inning, walking two.
Washington managed three hits in the game. Jeremiah Bollmann, Robert Chartrand and Matchell singled.
Matchell and Chartrand each stole a base.
Post 218 was outhit, 9-3. Washington made three errors to Elsberry’s two.
Post 218 beat Hannibal Sunday, 11-10.
“We just have to learn from this one with big games coming up,” Mallinckrodt said.
Post 218 visits St. Charles Post 312 Tuesday at Blanchette Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
The team is slated to end the regular season at home Wednesday against Washington Post 218 Red.
