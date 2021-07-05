Lock the Elsberry Post 226 in as the second seed in the Ninth District Freshman Legion Tournament.
Elsberry (23-3) finished league play 8-1 Tuesday with an 11-10 victory on the road at Pacific Post 320 (5-8-1, 3-5).
Post 226 also won the second game of the doubleheader, a nonleague contest, 7-2.
Washington Post 218 (9-0) holds the top regular season record in the Ninth District.
The Pacific-Elsberry game was originally slated for Sunday, then was pushed back to Monday and was finally able to be played Tuesday.
Post 226 had to come from behind to win the league game, scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh to erase a five-run Pacific lead.
“Overall, our downfall was our defense and mental mistakes that cost us the game in the end,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “Too many fly balls that should’ve been caught, and we were giving runners free and extra bases that led to runs.”
First game
Elsberry tallied one run in the first inning and two in the second before Pacific took control with a six-run rally in the bottom of the third.
Post 320 scored all six runs in that frame with two outs as Joey Mach connected for an RBI double, Luke Gerling drove in a run with a single, and Drew Beffa drew a bases-loaded walk before C.J. Bibb cleared the bases with a three-RBI double.
“In the third inning, we took advantage of some walks with some timely hitting to bust open the scoring on our side, and we were steady in the middle innings,” Carter said.
Both teams scored twice in the fourth inning, and Post 320 extended the lead to 9-4 with another run in the fifth.
Elsberry got five bases hits, two walks and two hit batters during the top of the seventh to push across seven runs and take an 11-9 lead.
Post 320 pushed across one run in the home half to cut the lead to one but left the bases loaded in the final at-bat.
Leadoff batter Trey Kulick had two of the Post 320 hits — both singles — and walked, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in a run.
Mach doubled and drove in two runs.
C.J. Bibb doubled, walked and drove in three.
Gerling singled, scored and drove in a run.
Seth Nowlin singled, walked twice and scored twice.
Beffa walked twice, sacrificed, scored twice and drove in a run.
Andrew Warren walked twice and scored.
Cooper Burrington and Nicholas Bennett both drew a walk.
Bennett and Trey Bibb both scored.
Beffa was the pitcher of record. He tossed 6.1 innings, allowing nine runs on 11 hits and one walk, striking out three.
“Drew pitched great even without his best stuff,” Carter said. “(He) struggled with command early on but finally settled in and was able to keep us in the entire game.”
Nowlin tossed 0.1 of an inning and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks.
Beau Anderson came in to record the final out.
Second game
Elsberry, now the home team on the scoreboard, built a 7-0 lead in the rematch with three runs in the bottom of the second and four in the third.
Post 320 scored twice in the top of the fourth, and the game concluded after five innings.
Elsberry’s Max Lavy held Pacific to just three hits — doubles by Beffa and Gerling and a single by Burrington.
Nowlin and Bennett scored the two runs. Beffa was credited with an RBI.
Nowlin and Trey Bibb each drew a walk. Nowlin stole a base.
Gerling pitched three innings, allowing seven runs (five earned) on four hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Trey fired the last inning without allowing a run, surrendering just one hit.
Post 320 was scheduled for a makeup game Thursday at Union against the Post 297 Freshman Reds to conclude the regular season. The Ninth District Tournament is scheduled to begin Monday.