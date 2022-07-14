It took four innings for the Elsberry Post 226 Red team to find its offense.
After that, nothing could stop the host Reds in a 12-1 rout of the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team in the opening game of the Ninth District Tournament championship series Sunday in Elsberry.
“Elsberry came ready to play and we couldn’t get our bats going in game one,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We’ve been hitting the ball great, but their pitcher was able to keep us off balance. Reagan (Kandlbinder) pitched a good game, but we weren’t able to produce behind him.”
Washington (24-4) scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first, but that was it for the Post 218 offense.
Elsberry Post 226 Red (28-10) tied it in the top of the fourth with a run and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth.
The Reds scored five more runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to force a second title contest.
Kyle Thompson went the distance for the Reds, earning the win. Over seven innings, he allowed one run on six hits and one walk. He struck out six.
Elsberry outhit Washington, 14-6. Post 218 made both of the game’s errors.
While Washington made errors, both teams came up with huge defensive plays as well, including diving catches by Elsberry left fielder Zach Gibson and Washington third baseman Kaden Patke.
Reagan Kandlbinder made his first pitching start since June 7, and took the loss.
Kandlbinder, who earned a save in Wednesday’s win over Hannibal, went five innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Justin Mort moved from right field to pitch and he allowed six runs (four earned) on two hits, two walks and three hit batters over one inning.
Lane Roettering finished the game, allowing two runs on three hits and one hit batter during one inning. He struck out one.
Of the 14 Elsberry hits, five were of the extra-base variety. Gavin Marshall tripled. Alex Kinnie, Brady Creech, Marshall and Gibson doubled.
Creech, Kinnie and Marshall each had three hits. Gavin Woodson and Landon Niederer had two singles apiece.
Logan Havican, Kinnie and Niederer walked.
Marshall, Havican, Walker Chandler and Gibson were hit by pitches.
Creech stole a base and Trent Albrecht sacrificed.
Creech scored three runs. Marshall, Gibson and Chandler scored twice. Kinnie, Niederer and Nate Wibbenmeyer scored once.
Kandlbinder led Washington’s offense with two hits, including a double.
Patke also doubled. Drew Eckhoff, Grant Trentmann and Mort singled.
Mort drew Washington’s lone walk.
Patke scored the run and Ryan Williams had a sacrifice fly for the RBI.