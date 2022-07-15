Completing its comeback through the losers’ bracket, the Elsberry Post 226 Red team knocked off top-seeded Washington Post 218 Sunday for the Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament title in Elsberry, 13-9.
Elsberry Red (29-10) triumphed in the winner-take-all Ninth District Tournament final, and also won the right to host this week’s Zone 1 Tournament as well.
It wasn’t all bad news for Washington (24-5), which also advances to the Zone 1 Tournament and will host the Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament July 22-24.
“Our bats came alive late in the game, but some early errors and several runners left on base made it tough to come back,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said.
In the final game Sunday, Elsberry continued its offensive prowess from the first-game rout by scoring three runs in the bottom of the second.
Washington got one run back in the top of the third and had the bases loaded with one out, but an inning-ending double play stopped that rally.
Elsberry then scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to go up, 7-1.
In the fifth, Post 218 got a solo home run from Noah Hendrickson, but Elsberry added two more runs.
Washington pounded out five runs in the top of the sixth, cutting the gap to 9-7.
But Elsberry went back to work in the bottom of the inning, putting the game out of reach with four more runs.
Reagan Kandlbinder smacked a two-run home run in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Elsberry raised the championship plaque.
Gavin Marshall earned the win, going 5.2 innings while allowing six runs on six hits, six walks and one hit batter. He struck out one.
Brady Creech pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Washington used four pitchers during the game.
Kabren Koelling took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks.
Kaden Patke pitched 2.1 innings, allowing six runs on five hits, five walks and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Jack Dunard pitched an inning, allowing four runs on two walks and three hit batters.
Drew Eckhoff got the final two outs, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Eckhoff and Grant Trentmann each had three hits in the game.
Kandlbinder posted two hits, including the home run.
Hendrickson homered while Koelling and Tyler Kromer singled.
Post 218 batters drew seven walks. Hendrickson walked twice. Trentmann, Justin Mort, Dunard, Ryan Williams and Kandlbinder walked once.
Patke was hit by a pitch.
Kandlbinder scored twice. Patke, Will Hoer, Eckhoff, Williams, Kromer, Hendrickson and Cohen Jasper scored once.
Eckhoff drove in three runs. Kandlbinder had two RBIs. Patke, Trentmann, Koelling and Hendrickson each drove in one run.
Elsberry ended with one home run from Alex Kinnie. Landon Niederer doubled twice. Creech added one double.
Creech, Kinnie, Gavin Woodson, Niederer and Walker Chandler each had two hits.
Logan Havican walked three times. Marshall and Zach Gibson walked twice. Kinnie and Noah Taylor walked once.
Chandler was hit by two pitches. Kinnie and White each were hit once.
Creech stole a base.
Creech and Havican scored three times. Kinnie, Woodson, Niederer, Chandler, Taylor, Karson White and Camden Palmer scored once.
Niederer drove home five runs. Kinnie had three RBIs while Havican and Chandler each drove in one run.
The game was the third meeting between the two teams in the tournament. Washington won the winners’ bracket final Thursday, 11-1. The teams split the regular-season games, also played in Elsberry.